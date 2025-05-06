Advanced Search

ResidentialInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

£300m+ of prime Manchester BTR put back in the box

6 May 2025 | 08:25 | London | by Alexander Peace, Charlie Schouten

Owners reconsider options for high-end stock due to lack of core buyers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Water, Waterfront

L&G puts Brighton’s first build-to-rent scheme on the market for £90m

30 Apr 2025
Read

Eldridge funds Glasgow student development with £100m facility

29 Apr 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Cortland coaxes investors with £135m resi sale

25 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

KKR buys £100m Manchester BTR project

15 Apr 2025
Read