Student AccommodationSouth WestUK & Ireland
1 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland
Developer Watkin Jones seeks forward funding
Plans lodged for £1bn London cancer research hub
Nido names chief operating officer
Go-ahead for Reading shopping mall redevelopment
Green light for Dominus’ Bristol student scheme
Aware and Delancey close £120m West End purchase
Greystar’s Hancock departs to set up new firm
Government mulls compulsory solar power for new homes from 2027
Edinburgh tops list of cities with most productive retail space
£85m Bristol student scheme in play
Unite forges £390m JV for Manchester student accommodation push
Blackstone launches new European logistics platform
“Big Short” investor to enter Europe with £1bn+ Sigma acquisition
Seller halts £1.2bn platform offload amid Trump tariff chaos
Goldman investment banking veteran departs
Knight Frank swoops for senior Allsop pair
Supermarket Income forms JV with US giant for £1bn platform push
Five questions for the Royal London chief who has £1.5bn ready to deploy
Greystar’s Hancock departs to set up new firm
Savills’ Mark Ridley announces departure
New twist in battle for £1.6bn+ Assura