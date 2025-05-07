Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanySouth EastSwedenUK & Ireland

Abel’s Greykite and Croft’s Martley team up for UK multi-let industrial assault

7 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher

Duo combine to build new €1bn platform

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Person, Aerial View

Greykite launches multi-let industrial platform with €1bn ambitions

14 Apr 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Q+A: Martley’s Richard Croft on forming a €750m new band, a coworking revolution and what went wrong at IPSX

19 Jan 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Greykite eyes warehouse platform launch and seals €350m portfolio purchase

22 Nov 2024
Read

Former TPG exec powers up new platform with £275m cornerstones

7 Mar 2024
Read