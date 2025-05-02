Advanced Search

CorporateAlternativesBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyHealthcareIrelandItalyNetherlandsNordicsSpainUK & Ireland

Aedifica proposes share exchange offer to Cofinimmo

2 May 2025 | 07:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction will lead to a combined portfolio worth €12bn 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tristan agrees to buy easyHotel's €400m portfolio

2 May 2025
Read

Develia acquires Bouygues' Polish business for €67m

1 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Catella and Barings join forces on Copenhagen resi project 

23 Apr 2025
Read

Swiss Life raises €210m for healthcare and senior living strategy

25 Mar 2025
Read