Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentSpain

Aviva Investors’ Spanish resi platform grows to €300m with new scheme  

8 May 2025 | 13:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

More than 200 homes to be built in Madrid

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Bank consortium finances Warsaw resi project with €182m loan 

7 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Dome

Owners consider sale of €1.8bn Spanish resi platform

7 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Grupo Insur invests €43m in Marbella resi project 

28 Apr 2025
Read
Urban, City, Indoors

Spanish real estate duo launch housing and hospitality firm

23 Apr 2025
Read