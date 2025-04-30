Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentUK & Ireland

Big-box investment volumes up by 9% in first quarter

30 Apr 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Harry Young

Avison Young research finds sector also recorded stable rental growth across most regions

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Blackstone launches new European logistics platform

29 Apr 2025
Read

Investec lends £17m for industrial portfolio deal

29 Apr 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

DTRE bolsters industrial and logistics team

29 Apr 2025
Read

Maro looks to sell mammoth Rochdale logistics site

29 Apr 2025
Read