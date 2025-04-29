Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyIrelandNordicsUK & Ireland

Blackstone launches new European logistics platform

29 Apr 2025 | 05:50 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, David Hatcher

Management team in place to operate and grow firm’s 7m sq m portfolio in the region

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Glasses, Face

Officefirst hires Patrizia exec to expand management board

6 Feb 2025
Read
Logo, Trademark, Symbol

Cushman’s head of Germany departs

1 Dec 2023
Read
Car Dealership, Car, Vehicle

Blackstone to merge Industrials and St Modwen Logistics

12 Feb 2024
Read
Text, Brick

It’s done: Blackstone completes €21bn Mileway recap

29 Apr 2022
Read