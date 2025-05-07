Advanced Search

Student AccommodationPoliticsResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

Billions at risk as student accommodation added to Scottish rent controls

7 May 2025 | 12:38 | London | by Alexander Peace

Last-minute amendment means PBSA falls under remit of Scottish housing bill

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

BTR exemption from Scottish rent controls looking increasingly likely

28 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

CVC swoops for pair of Scottish student accommodation schemes

17 Apr 2025
Read

Could UK build-to-rent tempt students from purpose-built blocks?

26 Mar 2025
Read

Prepare for sweeping changes from the renters' rights bill

4 Mar 2025
Read