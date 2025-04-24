Advanced Search

OfficeLondonOccupierUK & Ireland

City of London sets record with 340 office lettings in 2024

24 Apr 2025 | 16:00 | London | by May Agaran

Total of 531 leases completed

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

US law firm takes entire Fenwick development as London HQ

10 Mar 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Aviva Investors signs Knight Frank at City office scheme

8 Apr 2025
Read

GPE records stellar leasing performance

10 Apr 2025
Read

South East and London office take-up soars in first quarter

14 Apr 2025
Read