Advanced Search

Life sciencesAlternativesContinental EuropeGlobalLondonUK & Ireland

Europe picks up pace in global life sciences push

24 Apr 2025 | 13:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

London has emerged as the most active market, while the US remains the most established, according to CBRE

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Road, Architecture, Building

£135m Panattoni Park Coventry approved

24 Apr 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Supermarket Income forms JV with US giant for £1bn platform push

24 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Glasgow leads the way as Big Six office markets build momentum

24 Apr 2025
Read

Dublin office opportunity hits market for €20m

24 Apr 2025
Read