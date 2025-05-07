Advanced Search

DistressContinental EuropeFundraisingGermany

German open-ended funds record highest withdrawals since 2017

7 May 2025 | 07:52 | London | by Mira Kaizl

€870m in shares was taken out by investors in March, according to advisory firm Barkow Consult

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Investors withdraw €5.9bn from German open-ended funds 

5 Feb 2025
Read

German open-ended fund sales at 10-year low

3 May 2024
Read
Architecture, Berliner Fernsehturm, Building

Devaluations result in losses for German open-ended fund investors

5 Jun 2024
Read

The wind is getting rougher for German open funds

2 Jan 2024
Read