6 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace
Infrastructure bill impact assessment lays out economic victories from planning and environmental reforms
Apollo determines fate of £560m student portfolio
Government claims revamped planning committees will add £1.3bn to economy
M&G strikes deal to sell Manchester office
Mileway appoints new chief executive
Avison Young hires duo for senior Leeds and Newcastle roles
City of London Corporation names new planning and transportation committee chair
Brookfield raises almost $6bn in a quarter for flagship real estate fund
Reselton Properties wins planning for £1.3bn Mortlake Brewery scheme
NBIM appoints Alexander Knapp as global head of real estate
£300m+ of prime Manchester BTR put back in the box
Blackstone launches new European logistics platform
Greystar’s Hancock departs to set up new firm
Goldman investment banking veteran departs
Hong Kong developer eyes £200m City office offload
UK interest rates to drop at fastest rate since financial crisis
Savills’ Mark Ridley announces departure
Titans get motoring on L&Q’s £1.2bn London BTR collection
How one company is bringing forward 1m+ sq ft of West End office space
