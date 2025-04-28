Advanced Search

Hollis hires Turner & Townsend veteran as Amsterdam director

28 Apr 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Chris Borland

Christo Müller will lead development and project management in Benelux

