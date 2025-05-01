Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentOccupierResidential

Inflation drives up Frankfurt CBD rents

1 May 2025 | 06:55 | London | by Mira Kaizl

CPI-linked existing tenancies in Marienturm and Omniturm have overtaken the city's prime rent

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Colliers Germany adds Frankfurt manager to board

14 Jan 2025
Read
High Rise, City, Urban

International bank signs for 2,700 sq m at Frankfurt's Marienturm

1 Nov 2024
Read

Blackstone opens flagship office at Frankfurt’s Omniturm 

20 Mar 2023
Read
City, Architecture, Building

KPMG in rental talks at landmark Frankfurt offices

19 Feb 2025
Read