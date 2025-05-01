Advanced Search

FinanceUK & Ireland

New lending on the up – but so are defaults

1 May 2025 | 16:00 | London | by Mark Mwaungulu

Bayes report finds commercial property lending rose 11% to £36.3bn in 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Greystar’s Hancock departs to set up new firm

1 May 2025
Read
Person, Human, Indoors

Big-box investment volumes up by 9% in first quarter

30 Apr 2025
Read

Investec lends £17m for industrial portfolio deal

29 Apr 2025
Read

Oaktree takes over lending platform amid Iberia resi push

29 Apr 2025
Read