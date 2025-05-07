Advanced Search

CorporateCanadaContinental EuropeInvestmentLogisticsOfficeStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Q+A: Ontario Teachers’ European head sets out its investment gameplan

7 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

Canadian giant on the hunt for direct deals, new local operating partners and weighing up new asset classes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Canadian pension fund giant locks in €160m Nordics logistics acquisition

27 Mar 2025
Read

Green light for OTPP’s reworked 70 Gracechurch Street project

11 Feb 2025
Read

Long Harbour secures £300m backing for single-family housing fund

9 Jan 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Boreal and OTPP buy €190m French and German warehouses

21 Nov 2024
Read