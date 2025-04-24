Realty Income enters Poland through €250m+ window of opportunity

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePoland
24 Apr 2025 | 12:20 | London | by Franciszek Bryk
US REIT agrees biggest ever CEE sale-and-leaseback with one of Europe's largest windows manufacturers
UK property investment remains resilient in first quarter
Lenrose Ventures on board for Manchester office revamp
CBRE warns over tariff uncertainty
Shah on property: British Land and AustralianSuper play the long game at Canada Water
Double letting takes Wrenbridge and Bridges’ Click Aylesford to full occupancy
Cortland coaxes investors with £135m resi sale
Adhan Group lets Lancashire manufacturing hub
Developer progresses plans for resi-led Ilford project
Controversial 28-storey Battersea tower rejected
New twist in battle for £1.6bn+ Assura
Maverick bidder: Tom Cruise shoots for £30m Soho office
Seller halts £1.2bn platform offload amid Trump tariff chaos
Supermarket Income forms JV with US giant for £1bn platform push
Deutsche Bank to maintain Canary Wharf outpost
Copley and Sixth Street bring the thunder with £100m Zeus deal
Five questions for the Royal London chief who has £1.5bn ready to deploy
Q+A: Aware Super – “Real estate might turn out to be a safe haven”
JP Morgan Asset Management drafted in for BP HQ overhaul
South African investor springs £220m box sale
German developer marks UK entry with Soho splash