Advanced Search

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePoland

Realty Income enters Poland through €250m+ window of opportunity

24 Apr 2025 | 12:20 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

US REIT agrees biggest ever CEE sale-and-leaseback with one of Europe's largest windows manufacturers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

P3 poaches 7R's Chris Zeuner as CIO

10 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Panattoni secures €26m loan for Kraków logistics scheme 

10 Apr 2025
Read
Building, Urban, City

EQT secures €120m refi for Polish logistics assets

2 Apr 2025
Read

Panattoni secures €75m financing for Wrocław industrial park 

27 Mar 2025
Read