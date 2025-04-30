Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

Segro CFO to step down

30 Apr 2025 | 08:17 | London | by May Agaran

Soumen Das joined the company in 2017

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Segro’s Andrew Pilsworth on REIT's new data centre strategy

9 Apr 2025
Read
Drink, Alcohol, Beer

Segro secures €1.6bn revolving credit facility 

17 Apr 2025
Read
Terminal, Architecture, Building

Segro partners with Pure DC for £1bn London data centre project

25 Mar 2025
Read
Drink, Alcohol, Beer

Segro completes €470m Tritax EuroBox portfolio acquisition

6 Mar 2025
Read