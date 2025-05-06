Advanced Search

DistressContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentOfficeResidential

Tishman Speyer takes over insolvent Berlin development

6 May 2025 | 10:57 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Mixed-use project is prelet to Universal Music

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Light, Lighting, Neon

Universal Music tunes up for interim Berlin HQ

17 Oct 2023
Read

AEW walks away from €190m Berlin office purchase

3 Oct 2023
Read

AEW buys €190m Universal Music HQ in Berlin

3 Jul 2023
Read

Development Partner files for insolvency

8 Aug 2023
Read