Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentFrance

Tishman to enter French logistics market with €32m acquisition

30 Apr 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Francesco Magon

US investor in talks to buy remaining asset in Acti-Hall portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

€110m+ French logistics portfolio hits the market

29 Apr 2025
Read

French logistics specialist puts €170m Carat portfolio on display

28 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

French developer relaunches €360m logistics sale

25 Apr 2025
Read
Valeo, Saint-Quentin-Fallavier

Prologis chosen as frontrunner for €22m+ Lyon industrial site

15 Apr 2025
Read