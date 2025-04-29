Advanced Search

ResidentialInvestmentUK & Ireland

UK build-to-rent investment hits £800m in Q1

29 Apr 2025 | 16:44 | London | by May Agaran

Highest level of first-quarter investment since 2022, says Savills

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Construction, Architecture

Build-to-rent completions outstrip starts for fifth consecutive quarter

22 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

KKR buys £100m Manchester BTR project

15 Apr 2025
Read

Build-to-rent investment exceeds £1bn in first quarter

14 Apr 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

L&G and Nomura team up for UK residential strategy

25 Mar 2025
Read