Segro CFO to step down
Valor and QuadReal refinance £400m+ London platform
Congested City skyline sparks uptick in landlord spats
€80m Dublin residential sale launches
Lidl embarks on £500m push to expand UK retail network
Confidence in Europe’s debt and capital markets expected to rise in H2
Cube acquires Crawley site for £30m scheme
Avison Young’s European capital markets principal departs
UK build-to-rent investment hits £800m in Q1
DTRE bolsters industrial and logistics team
Blackstone launches new European logistics platform
“Big Short” investor to enter Europe with £1bn+ Sigma acquisition
Seller halts £1.2bn platform offload amid Trump tariff chaos
Supermarket Income forms JV with US giant for £1bn platform push
Knight Frank swoops for senior Allsop pair
Deutsche Bank to maintain Canary Wharf outpost
Five questions for the Royal London chief who has £1.5bn ready to deploy
Q+A: Aware Super – “Real estate might turn out to be a safe haven”
Savills’ Mark Ridley announces departure
New twist in battle for £1.6bn+ Assura