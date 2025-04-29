Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsSweden

Colliers poaches CBRE Swedish capital markets director  

29 Apr 2025 | 07:07 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Dan Brink joins newly established Malmö office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Bonava names new managing director for Germany

28 Apr 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Hollis hires Turner & Townsend veteran as Amsterdam director

28 Apr 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

German housing developer BPD names head of northern region 

25 Apr 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers parts ways with Berlin regional manager

25 Apr 2025
Read