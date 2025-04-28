Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeDistressGermany

€150m+ Berlin Signa asset hits the market

28 Apr 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Michael Minarzik

17,000 sq m property was completed in 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Chair, Furniture, Architecture

Signa administrator brings €110m Vienna hotel into play

15 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

€200m+ Berlin office gem hits the market

8 Apr 2025
Read

Office investors back on the hunt for bigger German tickets

7 Apr 2025
Read

German billionaire throws Elbtower future into doubt

1 Apr 2025
Read