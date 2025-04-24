Advanced Search

PeopleAlternativesCorporateLife sciencesSouth EastUK & Ireland

Emma Goodford joins Railpen to lead life sciences lettings

24 Apr 2025 | 15:43 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Goodford left Knight Frank after 35 years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Europe picks up pace in global life sciences push

24 Apr 2025
Read

Five questions for Colonial Group's CEO on new €2.4bn science and innovation platform

23 Apr 2025
Read

Golden Triangle take-up dips but Cambridge leads charge

16 Apr 2025
Read

Life Science REIT reports improved leasing activity but deals “taking longer to conclude”

16 Apr 2025
Read