Advanced Search

PoliticsResidentialSustainabilityTechnologyUK & Ireland

Government mulls compulsory solar power for new homes from 2027

1 May 2025 | 08:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Ministers propose requiring four fifths of new properties to have solar panels covering 40% of a building's ground area

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, City, Suburb

Go-ahead for Wavensmere JV's £130m Suffolk redevelopment

30 Apr 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Hong Kong developer eyes £200m City office offload

30 Apr 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, City

Developer shelves sale of £200m Cambridge labs project

30 Apr 2025
Read
City, Water, Waterfront

L&G puts Brighton’s first build-to-rent scheme on the market for £90m

30 Apr 2025
Read