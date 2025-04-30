Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Hong Kong developer eyes £200m City office offload

30 Apr 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Investor prepares sale of 1.1m sq ft tower project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Hong Kong developer courts investors for £1.5bn City tower

24 Jan 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Developers double down on central London office towers

27 Jun 2023
Read
Field, Outdoors, Nature

Hong Kong and Canadian JV acquires Scottish hotel

10 Dec 2019
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Landscape

Expert Reaction: Hong Kong investors are still hot on the UK, but we have to work hard to attract their money

4 Dec 2019
Read