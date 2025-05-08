Advanced Search

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFinancePoland

Hillwood secures €17m financing for Polish logistics park

8 May 2025 | 15:05 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

Second phase of the project will bring total space to 115,000 sq m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Car

Brookfield receives bids for €110m Polish warehouses

7 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

CTP leases 43,000 sq m Warsaw distribution centre to Aldi

7 May 2025
Read

Panattoni secures €40m loan for Polish logistics park 

29 Apr 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Realty Income enters Poland through €250m+ window of opportunity

24 Apr 2025
Read