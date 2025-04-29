Advanced Search

OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

How one company is bringing forward 1m+ sq ft of West End office space

29 Apr 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Westminster's decimated development pipeline is creating opportunities for existing landowners

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Proposals unveiled for 33 Cavendish Square revamp

22 Apr 2025
Read

Sovereign wealth fund strikes deal to sell Slough Central

11 Apr 2025
Read

Go-ahead for 44 storey Southwark tower

28 Mar 2025
Read

London occupiers upsize office space

11 Mar 2025
Read