Advanced Search

CorporateCanadaFundraisingResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Long Harbour to buy out Canadian backer

8 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Management in discussions to assume full ownership of operating company

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

“Big Short” investor to enter Europe with £1bn+ Sigma acquisition

28 Apr 2025
Read

Long Harbour secures £300m backing for single-family housing fund

9 Jan 2025
Read
Ground, Soil, Plant

Fundraising drought forces managers to get creative

12 Sep 2024
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Q+A: NREP's new head of living on firm's €8bn portfolio

2 Sep 2024
Read