Advanced Search

CorporateNorth WestResidentialScotlandSouth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

“Big Short” investor to enter Europe with £1bn+ Sigma acquisition

28 Apr 2025 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher

Pinebridge, Oxford, GIC and AIMCo cashing in on success of resi platform with sale to $59.5bn new entrant

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Areim’s global capital raiser joins Pretium

18 Feb 2025
Read
Roof, Tile Roof, Urban

PRS REIT appoints adviser for strategic review and sale process

4 Nov 2024
Read
Suburb, Neighborhood, Car

New chapter for Sigma as major fundraising initiative kicks off

24 Jul 2024
Read

PineBridge Benson Elliot draws in €500m for latest European fund

11 Mar 2025
Read