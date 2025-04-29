Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

MCR Property Group acquires Manchester site

29 Apr 2025 | 15:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Thousands of homes planned for plot near Etihad Stadium and Co-Op Live Arena

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

RLAM swoops for £300m Leicester logistics site

28 Apr 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: British Land and AustralianSuper play the long game at Canada Water

25 Apr 2025
Read
Person, Adult, Male

L&G's Erlam departs for new role

23 Apr 2025
Read

Unlocking the €4tr brownfield opportunity 

22 Apr 2025
Read