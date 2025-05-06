Advanced Search

ResidentialPoliticsSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Push for solar-powered homes could slow UK housebuilding, industry warns

6 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The Home Builders Federation (HBF) argues that 40% coverage on all new-build homes is "unrealistic"

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Whitbread plans £1bn sale and leaseback to support growth

2 May 2025
Read

Government mulls compulsory solar power for new homes from 2027

1 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Picton secures £50m revolving credit facility

2 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

UK interest rates to drop at fastest rate since financial crisis

2 May 2025
Read