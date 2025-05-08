Advanced Search

PoliticsInvestmentUK & Ireland

Trump's tariffs: property stocks now above "liberation day" levels

8 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

As uncertainty reigns the outlook for real estate improves

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Furniture, Table, Indoors

What the big agency bosses are saying about tariffs

8 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Confidence in Europe's debt and capital markets expected to rise in H2

30 Apr 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: Trump’s toddler-king act gives dealmakers an excuse to sit on their hands

29 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Shipping Container

European real estate recovery to continue despite US tariff turmoil 

24 Apr 2025
Read