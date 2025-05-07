Advanced Search

Student AccommodationDistressInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

UK student accommodation bookings fall

7 May 2025 | 07:31 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

 Just 36% of all student rooms had been let out for the next academic year, according to StuRents

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Apollo determines fate of £560m student portfolio

6 May 2025
Read

Green light for Dominus' Bristol student scheme

1 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Person

£85m Bristol student scheme in play

1 May 2025
Read

Unite forges £390m JV for Manchester student accommodation push

1 May 2025
Read