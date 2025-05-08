Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeNordicsResidential

EQ secures €160m Nordea refinancing for resi funds

8 May 2025 | 16:36 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Group consolidates assets of two residential vehicles

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blackstone provides €305m refi for Oslo portfolio

23 Apr 2025
Read
Lamp, City, Plant

GIC and APG secure €567m European hotel refinancing from Aareal

1 Apr 2025
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Heimstaden refinances €800m of revolving loans 

3 Mar 2025
Read
Grocery Store, Shop, Market

Cibus completes €232m bank loan refinancing  

17 Apr 2025
Read