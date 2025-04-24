Advanced Search

Europe to drive $1.4tr investment in global living real estate

24 Apr 2025 | 06:00 | London | by Julie Cruz

The capital will be allocated by 2030, with growth anticipated in Germany, the UK and Spain, according to JLL

