Advanced Search

ResidentialCo-livingDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationRetailSouth WestSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Green light for Hub and Bridges' Bath mixed-use scheme

7 May 2025 | 15:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Pines Way development will comprise 454 homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plans in for Unite's Manchester Metropolitan University revamp

7 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Campus

Scarborough unveils plans for next phase of Thorpe Park Leeds

7 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Joint venture banks £127.5m loan for Manchester landmark

7 May 2025
Read

Long Harbour forward funds Essex homes

7 May 2025
Read