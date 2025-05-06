Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLondonOccupierUK & Ireland

London faces office supply crunch in 2026

6 May 2025 | 08:00 | London | by May Agaran

Only 5.91m sq ft is under construction and available beyond next year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

How one company is bringing forward 1m+ sq ft of West End office space

29 Apr 2025
Read
People, Person, Body Part

BlackRock boss Fink laments lack of London office space

28 Apr 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

City of London sets record with 340 office lettings in 2024

24 Apr 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

ChatGPT developer searches for new London digs

22 Apr 2025
Read