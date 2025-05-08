Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogistics

Blackstone’s new logistics platform names head of finance

8 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Thomas Macziek moves to Proxity from Officefirst

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Blackstone launches new European logistics platform

29 Apr 2025
Read
Accessories, Glasses, Face

Officefirst hires Patrizia exec to expand management board

6 Feb 2025
Read
Advertisement, Poster, Text

Mileway appoints new chief executive

6 May 2025
Read

Unlocking the €4tr brownfield opportunity 

22 Apr 2025
Read