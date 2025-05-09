Advanced Search

LogisticsCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

LondonMetric deal for Urban Logistics recommended to shareholders

9 May 2025 | 07:53 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Cash and shares offer values specialist logistics REIT at £698.9m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Urban Logistics board "minded to recommend" £674m LondonMetric offer

14 Apr 2025
Read

Urban Logistics REIT confirms bid approach from LondonMetric

14 Apr 2025
Read
Marks & Spencer signage

LondonMetric surfaces for £74m logistics funding

9 Apr 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

LondonMetric offloads £40m in urban warehousing

7 Apr 2025
Read