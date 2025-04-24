Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

£64m West Yorkshire logistics project approved

24 Apr 2025 | 10:43 | London | by May Agaran

Glentrool Estates to build out final phase of Sherburn2 site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Glentrool Estates plans £68m Yorkshire logistics park expansion

29 Jun 2023
Read
Transportation, Vehicle, Car

Ford signs 16-acre Leeds land deal

28 Jul 2020
Read
Animal, Antelope, Impala

South African investor springs £220m box sale

22 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hangar

Swiss logistics firm to occupy Harworth's Barnsley shed

1 Apr 2025
Read