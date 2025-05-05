Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeGermanyOccupierOffice

CBRE Germany poaches Stephan Leimbach from JLL

5 May 2025 | 12:47 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Seasoned broker will head up services for occupiers from November

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

JLL names office investment lead for North Rhine-Westphalia

12 Feb 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

JLL names Berlin office investment lead

1 Aug 2024
Read

The wind is getting rougher for German open funds

2 Jan 2024
Read

JLL Germany names new head of office leasing

29 Aug 2023
Read