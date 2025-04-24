Advanced Search

Student AccommodationDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Nottingham student scheme given go-ahead

24 Apr 2025 | 10:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Glasshouse Street scheme will be brought forward by PMI Developments and Harcourt Land and Development

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Dublin office opportunity hits market for €20m

24 Apr 2025
Read

Seller halts £1.2bn platform offload amid Trump tariff chaos

24 Apr 2025
Read

Malaysian developer IJM completes 50% stake acquisition in JRL

24 Apr 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Supermarket Income forms JV with US giant for £1bn platform push

24 Apr 2025
Read