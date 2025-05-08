Advanced Search

CorporateFundraisingInvestmentPeopleSecondariesUK & Ireland

Q+A: Newmark’s plan to dominate capital markets, debt and structured finance in Europe

8 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

UK heads Michael Lehrman and John Rodgers discuss the European business

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Chinese giant circles £650m airport portfolio

14 Apr 2025
Read

Newmark recruits AY exec to lead Midlands national office agency

8 Apr 2025
Read

Newmark forms retail, hospitality and leisure team

14 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Blackstone ups Can of Ham offer to £330m

13 Mar 2025
Read