Advanced Search

Self-storageAlternativesInvestmentUK & Ireland

Self-storage revenue grows by £100m in a year

30 Apr 2025 | 14:46 | London | by May Agaran

Self-storage now accounts for 64.3m sq ft of space in the UK

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Compound and Flexiss team up to build £300m self-storage portfolio

29 Apr 2025
Read

Seller halts £1.2bn platform offload amid Trump tariff chaos

24 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Car

Ireland's largest self-storage group up for grabs

17 Apr 2025
Read

Moorfield fires up capital raising for £200m self-storage vehicle

4 Feb 2025
Read