Knight Frank swoops for senior Allsop pair
Best vs rest: are retail portfolios under threat as costs bite?
Super sale: £200m aparthotel business up for grabs
BTR exemption from Scottish rent controls looking increasingly likely
Maslow provides £29m loan for Oxford student accommodation scheme
Cheyne Capital acquires £210m London office-to-resi scheme
Pluto Finance earmarks up to €650m for European lending
Aberdeen agrees €33m financing for Dublin office
Manchester offices to become serviced apartments
Living deals dominate European property market
Maverick bidder: Tom Cruise shoots for £30m Soho office
“Big Short” investor to enter Europe with £1bn+ Sigma acquisition
Seller halts £1.2bn platform offload amid Trump tariff chaos
Supermarket Income forms JV with US giant for £1bn platform push
Deutsche Bank to maintain Canary Wharf outpost
Five questions for the Royal London chief who has £1.5bn ready to deploy
Copley and Sixth Street bring the thunder with £100m Zeus deal
Q+A: Aware Super – “Real estate might turn out to be a safe haven”
New twist in battle for £1.6bn+ Assura
Knight Frank swoops for senior Allsop pair