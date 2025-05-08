LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & Ireland
8 May 2025 | 07:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Proposals for fleet management centre brought forward on behalf of Toyota Material Handling UK
Citylife secures £20m funding package
Are occupiers upsizing or downsizing office space outside London?
Long Harbour to buy out Canadian backer
What the big agency bosses are saying about tariffs
Trump’s tariffs: property stocks now above “liberation day” levels
Derwent reports strong tenant demand amid London office supply squeeze
London tops global list for office fit-out costs
Go-ahead for Newcastle-under-Lyme brutalist car park overhaul
Hortons submits plans for 175,000 sq ft Leicestershire hub
TPG Angelo Gordon raises $2.5bn for European property fund
Greystar’s Hancock departs to set up new firm
Mileway appoints new chief executive
Abel’s Greykite and Croft’s Martley team up for UK multi-let industrial assault
Apollo determines fate of £560m student portfolio
UK interest rates to drop at fastest rate since financial crisis
Titans get motoring on L&Q’s £1.2bn London BTR collection
£300m+ of prime Manchester BTR put back in the box
Billions at risk as student accommodation added to Scottish rent controls
Q+A: Ontario Teachers’ European head sets out its investment gameplan
Aware and Delancey close £120m West End purchase