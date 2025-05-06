Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeRegenerationRetailUK & Ireland

Reselton Properties wins planning for £1.3bn Mortlake Brewery scheme

6 May 2025 | 14:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer gets go-ahead after decade-long scuffle with London mayor Sadiq Khan

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

£300m+ of prime Manchester BTR put back in the box

6 May 2025
Read
Bus, Transportation, Vehicle

USS to sell £55m Strand block

6 May 2025
Read

Push for solar-powered homes could slow UK housebuilding, industry warns

6 May 2025
Read

Plans in for Aviva's 130 Fenchurch Street makeover

6 May 2025
Read